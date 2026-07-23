Baysox move to first in North Dufferin Baseball League’s senior division standings

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox have taken the lead in the North Dufferin Baseball League standings after surging ahead of the New Lowell Knights.

The Knights were in the top spot since the start of the season after going 14 games without a loss. The record included one tie with the Orillia Majors on May 21.

In a sudden slump, the New Lowell Knights lost four of their last five games. They lost to the Baysox, Lisle Astros, and two games to the Bolton Brewers.

Owen Sound lost three games early in the season, but was on a nine-game winning streak before taking a 7-6 loss to the Ivy Rangers on July 15.

The Baysox now have a 16-4 record and are three points ahead of the Knights.

In the number three spot, the Orillia Majors are close behind. They are tied at 29 points with the Knights.

Orillia has a 14-6-1 record so far this season.

The Ivy Rangers are also a serious contender this year. The Rangers have 28 points and a 14-5 record.

The Bolton Brewers have a 5-11-1 record and are in fifth place with 23 points. They are followed by the Barrie Angels, Midland Mariners, and the Caledon Cardinals.

The top six teams in the standings have already secured a spot in this year’s playoffs.

The remaining teams, the Midland Mariners, Caledon Cardinals, Lisle Astros, Creemore Padres, Mansfield Cubs and Clarksburg Blues will be battling it out for the final two playoff spots this season.

The Cubs met the Barrie Angels for a doubleheader at Mansfield Community Park on Sunday, July 19.

The Angels won both games. They came out on top 14-4 in the first game of the afternoon contest, then left the diamond with a 3-2 win in the second game.

The Cubs played their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, July 22. Results were not available at press time.

Mansfield’s final game of the regular season will take place at Gowen Memorial Park in Creemore. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

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