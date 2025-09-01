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Celebrate Your Awesome returns to Orangeville for annual Pride celebration

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Celebrate Your Awesome will return to downtown Orangeville on June 20, transforming Alexander Park and Second Street into a full-day Pride and diversity celebration.

June is Pride month in Canada, a time to show support and acceptance for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and to come together to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and mutual support. Here in Dufferin County, Celebrate Your Awesome in Orangeville will be the centrepiece.

Jim Waddington, one of the founders of Celebrate Your Awesome, said that the free, family-friendly festival centres on welcoming residents of all ages, backgrounds, and identities to share in a safe, inclusive space.  

“The idea behind our event is to promote diversity, inclusion, and to highlight Pride Month and Pride in Dufferin County,” he said. “Specifically, we want to allow people the opportunity to show their colours, be who they are, feel comfortable in their own space, as well as provide a safe space for people to come out and have a good time.”

Running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Celebrate Your Awesome features live music and entertainment throughout the day, two drag shows in the afternoon and evening, food trucks, and a retro theme that invites participants to dress in disco, neon, or other colourful outfits. 

What began on Mill Street with a few hundred people and modest infrastructure has grown into a major local event that now attracts thousands, supported by multiple levels of government, community organizations and local banks.

Volunteers, sponsors, donors, and vendors are still welcome.

Those interested in supporting the festival are encouraged to visit the Celebrate Your Awesome website at celebrateyourawesome.ca/get-involved/ for information on volunteering, sponsorships and online donations.



         

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