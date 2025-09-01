Centre Dufferin varsity girls win 5th consecutive CWOSSA championship

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals varsity girls rugby team is a repeat champion after winning the 2026 CWOSSA rugby title on their home field on Wednesday, May 27.

The Royals’ recent win marks their fifth consecutive CWOSSA championship.

The Royals had an outstanding year, going 5-1 in the regular season and averaging just over 42 points per game.

Leading up to the championship game, the Royals played qualifiers on Monday, May 25.

In those games, they won 32-10 over North Park CVI from Brantford. They followed up with a 29-19 win over Kincardine District Secondary School.

In the final game, the Royals were up against Paris District Secondary School.

They won the final with strong defensive posturing and relentless offence that resulted in a 57-0 victory.

Scorers were Ava Dresar, Téa Bosiljevac, Alyssa Gee, Abi Wilson, Ella Taylor, and Iley Hutterer.

Jill Brooks and Brooke Cunnington made six conversions combined.

The win clinched the top CWOSSA seed for the A/AA OFSAA competition for the fifth consecutive season.

“Our team was led by a very strong group of senior athletes that have participated in four regional championships now, and will be representing CDDHS for one last time at OFSSA,” said Royals coach Adrian Brown.

“We have also had the benefit of exceptional young athletes that have learned the game in the past couple of months and made an immediate impact on the field. We are often playing against schools and regions that have a significant club support and more opportunity for involvement outside of the school team, which makes the achievement of the athletes even more incredible.”

The Royals varsity girls team has a strong core of senior players who welcomed new teammates and helped teach them the nuances of the sport.

“The community support for the team has been outstanding this year,” Brown said. “We couldn’t get to where we are without the commitment and involvement from parents, supporters, and athletes.”

OFSAA A/AA rugby competition takes place in Stratford from June 4 to 6.

Readers Comments (0)