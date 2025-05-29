Current & Past Articles » General News

Children see public works vehicles up close during Touch-a-Truck event in Shelburne 

May 29, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne families got up close and personal with the vehicles and equipment used on a day-to-day basis within the community at an event celebrating National Public Works Week. 

The Town of Shelburne hosted an event called Touch-A-Truck on Saturday (May 24) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Operations Yard, located at 124 Luxton Way. The Touch-A-Truck event was created as a way for the Town of Shelburne to recognize and celebrate National Public Works Week (NPWW), which ran from May 18 to May 24. 

National Public Works Week is an annual week-long celebration that acknowledges the services provided by infrastructure, construction and operations staff. It also serves as a time to educate community members about the role public works play in the quality of life in the community and promotes public works as a career choice. 

“It’s an opportunity to have community members come out and meet the staff, and get an idea of all the things they take care of in town,” explained Jessica Hanzel, coordinator of recreation programs and special events for the Town of Shelburne. 

During the event, kids and their families had a chance to explore a lineup of vehicles and equipment the Town of Shelburne uses and meet those who operate them. Participating vehicles included snow ploughs, excavators, backhoes, emergency responder trucks, and a GFL garbage truck. 

Rachel Shears, a resident of Shelburne, attended the Touch-a-Truck event with her three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter. 

“My son is obsessed with garbage trucks and construction trucks so we knew he’d have a blast,” said Shears. “I think it’s awesome for the kids to see what goes on and for Shelburne to show off what they’ve got. From an education standpoint, it allows them to get curious and explore different venues that they may want to go into later on.”

Matthew Ly, a prospective Shelburne resident, attended the Touch-A-Truck event with his wife and their niece and nephew. 

“It’s awesome, the fact that the Town of Shelburne does this. It’s so much more interactive and gets the community out all together; it’s kind of a look into the community,” said Ly. 

The Town of Shelburne’s Development and Operations staff deliver a wide range of service and capital works projects within the community including maintenance of parks, sports fields, public buildings, storm sewers, the Shelburne Cemetery, and summer and winter maintenance of the town’s roads and sidewalks. 

Those interested in learning more about the Town of Shelburne Development and Operations service can visit www.shelburne.ca. 



         

