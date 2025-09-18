Current & Past Articles » General News

Comma Echo to present original rock opera ‘Castaway’ at Grace Tipling Hall

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A storm of music is brewing over the Shelburne community this weekend.

Dufferin County-based rock band, Comma Echo, will be premiering its new theatrical musical production, Castaway, on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

“We’re super excited about it,” said James O’Connor, writer and director of the production. “Comma Echo is a concept band, so you will only find us doing these very intimate shows where we’ve engaged everyone’s attention with telling stories. This might be a one-off [show] so it’s very special.”

Castaway is a 90-minute journey through music and spoken word, weaving original compositions by Comma Echo with reimagined works from iconic artists including Faith No More, Rush, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, The Police, Jason Mraz, and more.

Described as “pop rock meets shipwreck,” the show explores what it means to be lost, to endure the storm, and to find light on the horizon. Audiences can expect raw energy, heartfelt storytelling, and a sound shaped by weathered shores.

“I think everyone can relate to getting through something, and a storm is the perfect analogy for that,” explained O’Connor. “I’m sort of a water man, and the ocean and being in situations where a lot of people would find it scary has taught me to remain calm. That is a lesson you can use in every aspect of your life, and we pause and talk about it between songs; that there’s always something you can hold on to.”

Castaway was written and directed by O’Connor with musical input from Tyler Reed, Steve Soper, and Danielle Stevanov, and is produced in association with The Art of Storytelling Inc.

Comma Echo was originally started by O’Connor in his home country of Trinidad. After moving to Canada in 2018, O’Connor revived the band, bringing together musicians from Shelburne and Orangeville. The band consists of O’Connor on lead vocals, guitar, and direction; Reed on guitar; Soper on drums; and Stevanov on ukulele.

Tickets for Castaway are $25 and are still available for purchase. There are also a few “tickets in a bottle” hidden in businesses on Main Street, which give finders free entry to the show for two people.

Those interested in attending Castaway can purchase tickets at www.commaechomusic.com.



         

