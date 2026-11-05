Community invited to support local cancer care at Hockey Fights Cancer Event

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Ducks are once again lacing up for a cause that reaches far beyond the rink.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, players, families, volunteers and community members will come together at Teen Ranch Arena for the annual Hockey Fights Cancer event, raising funds in support of the Headwaters Health Care Centre Oncology Unit.

For many local families, cancer is a journey that has touched someone they know and love. That’s what makes this day so meaningful. While players battle it out on the ice, the larger goal is to help ensure cancer patients in our community continue to receive exceptional care close to home.

The day will feature six hockey games, vendor booths, a bake sale, raffles, merchandise, prizes, and the always popular “Chuck a Duck” fundraiser. Visitors will also have the chance to win Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors tickets while supporting an important cause.

The event wraps up with a community public skate, Lace Up for a Cause, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is just $5 per person.

Residents are encouraged to stop by, cheer on the teams, take part in the activities, and help make a difference for local health care.

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