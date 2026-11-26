Community support shines at second annual Orangeville HollyFest

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Holiday spirit was on full display as thousands of visitors flocked to the second annual HollyFest Christmas market in Orangeville.

More than 5,500 people attended, helping raise nearly $7,400 and over 2,300 pounds of food for the Orangeville Food Bank.

The event came to the OAS Events Centre at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Nov. 21 and 22, with over 130 artisans and vendors, specializing in unique holiday gifts, seasonal goods and handmade creations.

“What an incredible weekend. The community’s support and enthusiasm exceeded our expectations — it was truly special,” said Janine Taylor, HollyFest event manager.

Food donations to the Orangeville Food Bank more than doubled compared to last year, with 2,327 pounds given, compared to 1,131 in 2025. Cash donations are up from $5,400 in 2025 to $7,381 in 2026.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the increase in donations from the visitors to the Orangeville HollyFest this year. At a time when the need is greatest, our community always steps up to meet the challenge,” said Doug Rowe, HollyFest director.

Orangeville Food Bank executive director Heather Hayes said the donations from HollyFest were particularly meaningful because they helped replenish the food bank’s shelves and provided money to purchase essential items.

“When you’re food-scarce and resource-scarce, and you come into the food bank, the first thing you do is look at those front shelves to see what’s on them, and that’s where you can see people relaxing. ‘They think, ‘okay, there’s enough food for me. It’s going to be okay,’” she said.

“What the community did to put food on our shelves and make financial donations so we can go out and buy the things that we need — they dropped so many people’s shoulders.”

For the Orangeville Food Bank, the holiday season is a time of increased usage from the public, which makes donations particularly important through the winter.

“We always know that our numbers will go up this time of the year because the utilities go up,” Hayes said. “Now you’re starting to pay for hydro and gas that you didn’t have to pay for during the summer.”

The two-day event featured a festive atmosphere, with Orangeville-based Dufferin DJs spinning an upbeat mix of Christmas music.

Santa and Mrs. Claus added to the market’s holiday spirit, as they roamed the event, greeting shoppers and posing for photos.

The Orangeville Agricultural Society held a Breakfast with Santa event on Nov. 21, providing children with the opportunity to have a visit with Santa, alongside stations for colouring, storytelling, and writing letters to the North Pole.

“Whether you came to shop with our vendors and small businesses, enjoy the festivities, snap a photo with Santa or simply spend some time with family and friends, we are so grateful to everyone who joined us at HollyFest. The generosity of our community and the donations we received will make a meaningful difference for local families. That is what the spirit of the season is all about,” said Taylor.

She said she looks forward to adding new experiences as HollyFest continues to grow over the coming years.

For Hayes, the donations collected at HollyFest represent more than food and money — they reflect a community willing to step up for its neighbours.

“In this community, we take care of each other. We pull together. We work together to ensure that people have the resources they need to thrive,” she said.

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