Cubs U15 AA team play well but lose in later innings

July 31, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was some good defensive posturing by both teams that led to few hits in the middle innings of the Mansfield Cubs 15U AA game against the Innisfil Cardinals on the diamond in Mansfield on July 22.

Innisfil opened the scoring in the first inning when they scored on an error. They followed up with two more runs on overthrows by the Cubs to lead 3-0.

The Cubs got a man on first base in the bottom of the first, but they couldn’t finish.

In the second inning, neither team could get a man on base.

The third inning saw both teams unable to do any real hitting, and it was the same for the fourth inning.

It was a big inning for the Cardinals in the fifth when they got the bats moving and managed to score four runs to take a 7-0 lead and put the pressure on the Cubs to get the bats moving and get back into the game.

The Cubs responded in the fifth inning starting with a single from Logan Senay. Correy Coe followed up with another single to put a man in scoring position.

Another hit from Blake Pyle brought in the first Cubs run of the night.

The Cubs managed to score one more run in the game, but in the end they had to settle for a 9-2 loss.

The Cubs are having a good season and are currently in first place in the 15U AA standings with an 11-5 record and 22 points. They are two points ahead of the second-place Cardinals.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Aug. 3 when they will host the Newmark Hawks.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.



         

