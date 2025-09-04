Dufferin OPP encourages motorists to remain vigilant of school buses as students return to school

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Students in Dufferin County, and much of Ontario, returned to school on Wednesday, Sept. 3. With school buses back on the roadways, transporting young children to and from school, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is encouraging motorists to remain alert.

“[Dufferin OPP] along with area school bus drivers would like to remind all drivers that a stopped school bus with its red overhead flashing lights and extended stop arm requires all approaching drivers to stop,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP on Sept. 2. “Drivers should also adjust their speed and be aware of extra vehicle traffic along with pedestrian traffic during school hours in school zones.”

To prevent collisions and promote safety, Dufferin OPP is encouraging motorists to focus all of their attention on the road and put away unnecessary distractions. As well, drivers need to slow down in school zones and respect the posted speed limit.

There will be a higher-than-normal volume of students traveling between home and school by numerous methods of transportation, so it’s important to be aware of school buses with their red flashing lights activated. The fine for passing a school bus with its red lights activated is $490 minimum and six demerit points.

“In response to an increase in complaints of vehicles not stopping for school buses in Dufferin County, officers will be conducting extra patrols before and after school hours,” said Dufferin OPP.

“Drivers that are found in violation will be served a Provincial Offences Notices for ‘Failing to stop for a School Bus’ that comes with a price tag of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.”

