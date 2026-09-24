Dufferin OPP encourages the public to Safeguard property as winter approaches

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

As the fall colours begin to change, the Dufferin County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents to take steps to secure their homes and seasonal properties before the colder months arrive.

Whether you are closing a cottage for the season, leaving a weekend getaway unattended, travelling for an extended period, or simply looking to improve the security of your year-round residence, taking a few preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk of theft and property crime.

The OPP encourages residents to make property security a priority and remain vigilant throughout the fall and winter months.

Tips to help protect your property

Before leaving your home or seasonal property unattended, consider the following:

• Ensure all doors and windows are locked and secured.

• Install quality deadbolt locks on exterior doors.

• Use window locks and secure sliding doors with secondary locking devices.

• Install motion-activated exterior lighting around entry points, garages, sheds, and driveways.

• Consider installing security cameras or a monitored alarm system.

• Post security signage indicating your property is protected by cameras or an alarm system.

Ask a trusted friend, family member, or neighbour to periodically check on your property.

• Let trusted individuals know when you will be away and when you plan to return

• Arrange for mail, flyers, newspapers, and parcels to be collected.

• Keep valuables out of sight and maintain a record of serial numbers for important items.

• Use timers on interior lights to create the appearance that someone is home.

• Keep landscaping trimmed to eliminate potential hiding places around your property.

OPP crime prevention programs

The OPP offers programs that can assist residents in protecting their property and support police investigations when incidents occur.

CAMSafe is a voluntary registry that allows homeowners to register the location of security cameras on their property. In the event of an incident in the area, investigators may contact registered participants to determine whether their cameras captured relevant footage that could assist an investigation.

Safeguard Ontario is a property security program designed to help prevent property cr ime and reduce the risk of repeat victimization. Through this initiati! ve, specially trained OPP members and Auxiliary officers conduct property security assessments for homes and small businesses, providing practical recommendations to enhance security and deter criminal activity. The program focuses on identifying vulnerabilities and promoting effective crime prevention measures to help keep properties safe and secure.

Residents interested in learning more about CAMSafe and Safeguard Ontario are encouraged to visit the OPP website or contact their local OPP detachment.

Report suspicious activity

Community members play a vital role in maintaining safe neighbourhoods. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity, including:

• Unknown persons loitering around homes, cottages, or other properties.

• Individuals checking door handles, windows, vehicles, or outbuildings.

• Vehicles driving slowly through neighbourhoods without an apparent reason.

• Unusual activity at residences or seasonal properties that are typically unoccupied.

• Anyone attempting to gain unauthorized access to a property.

If you observe suspicious activity, report it promptly. Information provided by the public can help prevent crimes before they occur and assist police in identifying offenders.

For emergencies or crimes in progress, call 9-1-1 immediately. For non-emergency incidents, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Dufferin County OPP reminds residents that community safety is a shared responsibility. By taking proactive security measures and reporting suspicious activity, residents can help protect their homes, cottages, and communities throughout the fall and winter seasons. If you see something suspicious, report it.

Your call could help prevent a crime.

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