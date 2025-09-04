Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

Man charged with impaired

driving after single vehicle collision in Melancthon

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Wasaga Beach resident with impaired driving following a single motor vehicle collision.

On Aug. 28, shortly before 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of County Road 17 in Melancthon. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and spoke with the male driver. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Luke Suszter, 25, from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with:

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Dangerous operation

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Impaired driving charges laid

after suspicious person call

A call to the police regarding a suspicious person has resulted in impaired driving related charges being laid against a Georgetown man in Mono.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call for service in the area of Hawthorne Road in Mono on Aug. 28, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspects’ vehicle and spoke with the male driver. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Samuel Wight, 30, from Georgetown has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Traffic complaint results in

impaired driving charges for North York resident

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a North York resident with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

On August 29, shortly after 12 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 in Mono. The vehicle in question was located a short time later on Highway 10 in Melancthon.

Officers spoke with the male driver and, during the interaction, observed signs of impairment. As a result, an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

Oleksii Yushkov, 45, from North York, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Etobicoke man faces impaired

driving related charges after leaving business on Hwy. 89

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with impaired driving following a traffic complaint in the New Tecumseth.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, Nottawasaga OPP responded to a traffic complaint at a business in the area of 6015 Highway 89.

Witnesses reported that a male was refused service due to being intoxicated then attempted to drive off. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Based on their observations, officers determined the driver was impaired and placed them under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Gillespie, 51, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Sept. 11, to answer to the charge.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

