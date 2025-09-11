Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP officers busying laying charges for theft and impaired driving

September 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Close to 200 charges issued to motorists in Dufferin County over Labour Day weekend Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid nearly 200 charges while patrolling the region’s roadways over Labour Day weekend.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Dufferin OPP officers laid 198 total traffic related charges, with speeding making up the majority of charges, with 105 citations issued.

Officers laid 22 charges related to the use of seatbelts, four charges for stunt driving/racing, four for impaired diving, one for distracted driving and 62 “other” charges, according to Dufferin OPP.

“[We] would like to thank the majority of motorists who obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Dufferin man charged in relation to theft from local business.

As a result of a police investigation, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a male with theft.

On Aug. 29, members of the Dufferin OPP were called to a business on Centennial Road in Orangeville. The business owner reported a male pulling up with a trailer and stealing items from his establishment before driving away. Police located the vehicle a short time later.

Kevin Innis, 42, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Theft Over $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Several parked cars struck by individual facing impaired driving charges.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a male with impaired operation related offences after striking several parked vehicles.

On Sept. 4, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking multiple parked cars on Century Drive in Orangeville.

Officers quickly responded and after engaging with the driver, entered into an impaired driving investigation. As a result, the male driver was arrested and transported to the Orangeville OPP Detachment.

Dennis Weaver, 34, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Careless Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

RIDE check results in several impaired driving related charges.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Ajax resident with impaired driving-related offences following a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.

On Sept. 1, just before 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check in the area of Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. A vehicle entered the checkpoint but failed to stop and continued driving through.

Officers conducted a traffic stop moments later. Following a brief interaction with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Christopher Johnson, 64, from Ajax, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Driver failed to surrender licence

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support