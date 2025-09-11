Dufferin OPP officers busying laying charges for theft and impaired driving

September 11, 2025

Close to 200 charges issued to motorists in Dufferin County over Labour Day weekend Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid nearly 200 charges while patrolling the region’s roadways over Labour Day weekend.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Dufferin OPP officers laid 198 total traffic related charges, with speeding making up the majority of charges, with 105 citations issued.

Officers laid 22 charges related to the use of seatbelts, four charges for stunt driving/racing, four for impaired diving, one for distracted driving and 62 “other” charges, according to Dufferin OPP.

“[We] would like to thank the majority of motorists who obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Dufferin man charged in relation to theft from local business.

As a result of a police investigation, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a male with theft.

On Aug. 29, members of the Dufferin OPP were called to a business on Centennial Road in Orangeville. The business owner reported a male pulling up with a trailer and stealing items from his establishment before driving away. Police located the vehicle a short time later.

Kevin Innis, 42, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Theft Over $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Several parked cars struck by individual facing impaired driving charges.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a male with impaired operation related offences after striking several parked vehicles.

On Sept. 4, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking multiple parked cars on Century Drive in Orangeville.

Officers quickly responded and after engaging with the driver, entered into an impaired driving investigation. As a result, the male driver was arrested and transported to the Orangeville OPP Detachment.

Dennis Weaver, 34, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Careless Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

RIDE check results in several impaired driving related charges.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Ajax resident with impaired driving-related offences following a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.

On Sept. 1, just before 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check in the area of Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. A vehicle entered the checkpoint but failed to stop and continued driving through.

Officers conducted a traffic stop moments later. Following a brief interaction with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Christopher Johnson, 64, from Ajax, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Driver failed to surrender licence

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

