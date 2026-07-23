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Dufferin OPP respond to fatal collision and impaired driving incidents throughout region

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Two-vehicle Mulmur collision claims life of 71-year-old motorcyclist from Hamilton

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur on July 17.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 18 (Airport Road), just north of Mansfield, for a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, a 71-year-old male from Hamilton, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Four people charged with impaired driving in Dufferin County

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged four individuals with impaired driving-related offences as a result of traffic complaints, Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs, and proactive traffic enforcement.

On July 15, at approximately 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue in Orangeville.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle at a fast-food restaurant on Broadway and spoke with the driver. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

Nathan Bowman, 51, of Stouffville, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On July 18 at about 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver on Airport Road in Mulmur Township.

Police located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. After observing signs of impairment, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Abhineet Dhillon, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

On July 19 at about 3:06 a.m., officers were on patrol on Barnett Drive in Shelburne when they conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle that drew their attention.

After observing signs of impairment, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Samantha Bacchus, 47, of Dundalk, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Later that day, at about 11:50 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE spot check at Townline and Dawson Road in Orangeville when a vehicle entered the checkpoint.

Following a brief conversation with the driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Debra Mugridge, 24, of Orangeville, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All four accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date. Their driver’s licences were suspended and the vehicles involved were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 



         

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