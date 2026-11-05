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Dufferin OPP shares tips for hunters with deer hunting season taking place all week long

November 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Controlled deer hunting has commenced in nearby Dufferin County and the OPP recently shared advice to hunters.

The hunting period runs between Nov. 2 and 6. During this period, residents and visitors may notice increased hunter activity and hear the sound of gunshots in designated hunting areas. 

The OPP encourages everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and to exercise caution while enjoying outdoor recreational activities.

Hunters are reminded to respect private property and ensure they have the landowner’s permission before entering or hunting on private land.

• Stay Informed: Know the dates and areas where the controlled hunt is taking place.

• Be Respectful: Always respect private land and ensure you have permission before hunting on someone else’s property.

• Safety First: Follow all safety regulations, wear appropriate gear, and be aware of your surroundings. Communicate your hunting plans with someone.

• Expect Increased Activity: Be prepared for more hunters and the sound of gunshots. Stay alert while outdoors.

• Follow Regulations: Adhere to local hunting regulations and guidelines to ensure a safe and successful hunt.

• Report Issues: If you observe unsafe behavior or violations, report it to local authorities.

• Enjoy the Experience: Embrace the opportunity to connect with nature and contribute to wildlife management efforts.


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