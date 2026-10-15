Dufferin residents charged with drug trafficking, violent robbery, aggravated assault

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Traffic stop in Alliston results in drug seizure, arrest of Mono woman

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested two individuals and laid multiple drug trafficking and driving related charges following a traffic stop in Alliston.

On Oct. 5, shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers were conducting proactive patrols in Alliston when they observed a white SUV being operated by a driver who did not match the description of the vehicle’s registered owner. Officers conducted a traffic stop to confirm the driver was in lawful possession of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested the driver and passenger and located and seized approximately 36.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 8.5 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officers also determined that the licence plates attached to the vehicle were fraudulent.

Tamara Lowe, 43, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Driving While Under Suspension

• Alter plate

• Driver Fail to Surrender Licence

• Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

• Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

• Fail to Apply for Permit on Becoming Owner

• Owner Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

Monte Livergood, 62, from Essa, has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Both accused were from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford at a future date. The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: crimestopperssdm.ca

Four teenagers charged with

violent robbery

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three youths and one adult following a robbery investigation in Orangeville.

On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers laid charges connected to a robbery that occurred on Sept. 21, in the area of Dawson Road.

The complainant reported that they had been assaulted by the accused individuals, threatened with bear spray, and had their personal property stolen.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, a 15-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 344(1)(b) Robbery with Violence.

An additional 15-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with violence

A 16-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with Violence and CC 344(1)(b) Robbery with Violence.

A 19-year-old male from Caledon was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with Violence.

Three of the accused males were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Man charged with aggravated assault following road rage incident

An Orangeville man has been arrested after a Brampton resident sustained life-threatening injuries following a road rage incident.

Dufferin OPP said the dispute occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Third Street in Orangeville.

The road rage incident turned into an alleged assault resulting in a 44-year-old Brampton man sustaining serious injuries and being airlifted to a local trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Following the OPP’s investigation, Brandon Demerchant, 33, of Orangeville, has been charged with aggravated assault.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The aggravated assault charged has not been proven in court.

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