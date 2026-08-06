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Food Bank warns shelves are depleting as summer demand rises

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Hunger doesn’t take a summer break, and neither does the need in our community.

August is Summer Hunger Awareness Month. 

And it is needed! For many of us, summer means vacations, BBQs, days at the beach and time spent with family. But for families struggling to make ends meet, summer can bring even more financial pressure.  

Children lose access to school breakfast and lunch programs, and with rising grocery store costs, the burden on some of our neighbours is great. Summer should be filled with happy memories, not worries about where the next meal will come from.  

Summer is one of the most challenging times of the year for food banks. While many people associate food drives with the holiday seasons, donations usually decline during the summer months, just as the need is running high and ever-increasing.

Here at the Shelburne Food Bank, our shelves are depleting fast, and without more donations, cuts to the food hampers that are given to families will need to be considered.  

Every donation matters, no matter the size. 

At this time of year, fresh produce from gardens is especially appreciated. Adding one extra item to your grocery order also helps. And making a donation allows us to buy the items that don’t get donated but are needed to fill our food hampers.

Every visit to the food bank represents a neighbour who needs a little extra support. With the continued generosity of our donors, volunteers, partners and community, we can keep our shelves stocked and provide food to those who need it. 

Thank you to the many who are so generous in our community.

We are locals helping locals. Let’s work together this August to be more aware of the food struggles around us and do what we can to help.

Many thanks.

This week’s Community Voice submission was written by Ardith Dunlop at the Shelburne Food Bank. 



         

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