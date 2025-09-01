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Get ready to groove: Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off Friday

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The streets of downtown Orangeville will soon come alive with the sounds of blues and jazz as the largest festival in town returns this weekend.

The Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival runs from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7, with over 200 musicians performing across three stages, with seven of them being JUNO winners or nominees. 

The festival features a free stage on Broadway and ticketed stages at the Opera House and Alexandra Park. There will be additional performances on the streets and across nine locations made up of local restaurants and event venues. 

The festival is expecting approximately 40,000 attendees over the three days it runs.

Here’s an overview of what to expect over the weekend in terms of road closures and operations.

Friday – Blues Cruise

• Second Street will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday and will host food and craft vendors throughout the weekend. It will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

• Broadway from Fourth Street to Wellington Street will close at 10 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 9:30 p.m.

• Broadway from Wellington Street to First Street, as well as Mill Street, will close at 10 a.m. on Friday and remain closed throughout the weekend. They will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

• Classic cars will begin arriving around 1 p.m.

• Live music on Broadway and Mill Street will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will continue until 11 p.m.

Saturday – Downtown Ramble

• The Orangeville Farmers’ Market will be relocated to Broadway between First and Second Streets and will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BIA businesses and vendors will be set up along Broadway

• The Hometown Market will be located on Mill Street and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Mill Street businesses also participating.

• Live music on the street and TD Broadway Stage will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Live music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will run from 1:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – Blues & Bikes

• Motorcycles will begin arriving around 11 a.m. and will depart by 5 p.m.

• Live music on the street and TD Broadway Stage will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Live music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Festival teardown will begin at 5 p.m. and continue throughout the evening.

• Broadway, Mill Street, and Second Street will reopen at 11 p.m.

All times are approximate and subject to change. For the most up-to-date festival information, please visit: https://orangevillebluesandjazz.ca/



         

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