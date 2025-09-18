Current & Past Articles » Sports

Girls’ varsity field hockey team starts the season with tournament play

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a good day to be outdoors during the first day of District 4/10 girls varsity field hockey on the field at Centre Dufferin District High School on Monday, Sept. 15.

There are nine schools entered in the District 4/10 competition this year.

High School field hockey uses a tournament format where six all-day tournaments are played at various high schools in the region to determine which teams will move on to the playoffs.

Five teams were on the field on opening day.

Along with CDDHS, teams came from Westside Secondary School, Centre Wellington District High School, and Orangeville District High School.

The CDDHS Royals played two games for the day.

In their first game, they were up against Westside Secondary School with a 1:30 p.m. start.

It was an intense and well-played game by both teams; however, Westside got the edge and won the game 2-0.

“It went pretty good,” said Abi Wilson of the Royals’ first game of the season. “We have a lot of new team members so they are still learning. We stayed with what we wanted to do, and that was [to] keep our formation on the field. Overall, it was a solid performance.”

Teammate Alyssa Gee agreed that the CDDHS squad produced a good effort in the team’s first game of the season.

“I thought we did a good job of working together, even though we have a lot of team members who have never played before,” Alyssa summed up.

It can be a tiring day as the Royals played their second game of the day just one hour after the end of the first game.

“It depends on the day,” Alyssa said. “Days like today, it can be pretty hot. If it’s cooler out, or we can stand in the shade, I’m good to play two games. For today’s game, since we had so many new players, I think we did a good job of using all of our players.”

The Royals played their second game of the day against Centre Wellington District High School. The Royals had to settle for a 2-0 loss in that game. 

The next girls’ District 4/10 field hockey tournament day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Orangeville District High School. 



         

