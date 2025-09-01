Honeywood celebrates the opening of refurbished baseball diamond

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

There was a lot of town spirit and some good baseball when Honeywood celebrated the reopening of its baseball diamond on Saturday, June 13.

The Town was announced as one of the winners of the Jays Care Foundation Field of Dreams competition in May 2025. Several communities across the country received grants from the Foundation to build and refurbish baseball diamonds.

The Honeywood diamond was in dire need of some repairs after years of neglect.

Awarded $60,000, the town built new dugouts, put in a mound, refurbished the infield, and even ran an electrical line to the mound to run the pitching machine used by younger divisions.

Recently, the sport in Mulmur has been centred in Mansfield as it had only one playable diamond. Now, young athletes can play the sport closer to home with better facilities.

After the re-opening ceremonies, two Mansfield Cubs U9 house league teams played a game, followed by the U11 division, which played an afternoon game.

“This is our Field of Dreams grand opening,” explained Township of Mulmur Director of Infrastructure, Chris Wolnik. “The kids have been playing here for a few weeks but today is the day we held the grand opening. The money for this came from the Jays Care Foundation which is supported by TD. We received $60,000 that supported the new dugouts, benches, and overhangs. There are new cement pads to put the bleachers on, and there is a new electrical connection on the pitching mound so you can plug in the pitching machine.”

Obtaining the grant requires a lot of work, and there is strong competition from other towns.

“For the grant, there are a bunch of applications to the Foundation. They score it, grade it, and compare it to what else they have coming in. One of our employees, Daniella, worked on it really hard. There were two submissions and this was our second and it was successful. A lot of the work on the diamond happened in October and November of last year.”

The diamond is now suitable for baseball, and there was a good-sized crowd watching the games on opening day.

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