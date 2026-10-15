Improvements to accessibility in focus at the Shelburne Public Library

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

It is Canadian Public Library Month, and one of the aspects of public libraries that make them the cornerstone of a strong community is that all are welcome.

Our library staff have always strived to enhance accessibility, but because we all move through life in our unique bodies and see and understand from our unique perspectives, sometimes we don’t see the barriers that prevent inclusion, equity, and belonging in our spaces.

Over the past few months, a few patrons have pointed out areas of concern in our library and thanks to their honest feedback and conversations, we have endeavoured to make meaningful changes to improve our space and services.

Inclusion

Patron concerns: (1) limited accessible parking, and (2) inaccessible aisles.

Staff solutions: We are pleased to say that we worked with the Town of Shelburne facility staff to have a new accessible parking spot installed right out front of our entrance. We also made our library aisles more accessible by removing extra objects such as carts, tables, and chairs. Although some areas are less accessible due to the nature of our building, our staff are always available to assist in finding materials.

Equity

Patron concerns: (1) no change table in the men’s washroom; and (2) a need for more Large Print (LP) titles in our collection for those with a print disability or visual impairments.

Staff solutions: Town facility staff were happy to install a change table so that caregivers in any washroom have the resources they need. Our Collections & Technical Services Coordinator has prioritized enhancing our LP collection. New books are on their way.

Belonging

Accessibility isn’t just about our physical space or access to information; it’s also about creating access to each other, to community; to a sense of belonging.

Beyond the books on our shelves, which we ensure reflect the diversity of our community, and beyond the programs we offer, which provide access to all kinds of ideas, we also partner with community groups and organizations to bring about belonging in our space.

Recently, two homeschool families reached out to see if they could use our community room to bring families together for learning, play, and socialization. What was a quiet, empty room on Thursdays is now a lively space bustling with ideas, learning, laughter, and connection. If you are a homeschool family looking to connect with others, please contact us.

Our team always works behind the scenes to ensure everyone feels a sense of belonging at the library. If you identify an area of concern or have an idea for how we can improve accessibility, complete our new feedback form available at the library and on our website under Services/Accessibility in the Library or talk to one of our staff.

There are several great events happening at the Shelburne Library this month:

Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m.: Author Spotlight featuring Andrew James (founder of Streams) Andrew will discuss his book “Presumptuous: Living Beyond Limits, Labels, & Logic.” Part memoir, part manual, Andrew challenges readers to rethink what it means to be bold, audacious, and unwavering in pursuit of purpose. Registration required.

Thursday, October 22 at 6 p.m.: The Adventures of Winter Birding with David T. Chapman

This eye popping presentation on backyard songbirds, waterfowl and birds of prey will set you off on a lifelong journey of bird watching. Registration required.

Thursday, October 22 at 12 p.m. Mulmur Township Office: The Book Cafe at the Township of Mulmur for Adults 55+

Join us for a cozy afternoon of books, conversation and connection!Author Alex Lam will join us for an engaging discussion on longevity and personal wellness. Registration required.

Saturday, October 24 at 10 a.m. at Splitrock: Guided Community Hike through Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve Rain Date – Sunday, October 25 at 10 a.m. Registration required.

Tuesday, October 27 at 2 p.m.: Talk Books with Bev – Read a great book recently? Come chat about it and learn about more great books to add to your TBR list.

Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m.: Recognize Remembrance Day with a special presentation by Lieutenant-Colonel Ron Alkema, CD.

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