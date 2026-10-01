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Incumbent mayor Wade Mills emphasizes responsible growth ahead of municipal election

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Free Press has given all Shelburne council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Wade Mills, who is seeking re-election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I first ran for municipal office in 2014 because I believed I could make a meaningful contribution to the community I have called home for most of my life. I have always cared deeply about Shelburne and wanted to play a constructive role in shaping its future.

Municipal government appealed to me because its decisions have a direct and tangible impact on people’s everyday lives — from the roads they travel and the parks they enjoy to the services they rely upon. I felt that my professional and community experience had equipped me to listen carefully, understand complex issues, bring people together, and make thoughtful decisions.

For me, running was never about holding a title. It was about serving the community, helping solve problems, and leaving Shelburne stronger for the next generation. That sense of purpose has only deepened during my time in office. Serving as Mayor has been one of the greatest honours of my life, and I remain as committed to Shelburne’s future today as I was when I first put my name on the ballot.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

The greatest challenge facing Shelburne is managing continued growth while protecting our financial stability, quality of life, and small-town character.

Growth brings opportunities, but it also places significant pressure on roads, water and wastewater systems, parks, emergency services, and other municipal infrastructure. We must ensure that new development pays its fair share and that limited servicing capacity is allocated strategically — not simply used to support more residential growth, but also to attract commercial, industrial, and employment opportunities that can help broaden our tax base.

We must continue investing in critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant expansion, roads, storm sewers, and better sidewalk connections, while maintaining responsible budgets and avoiding unsustainable tax increases.

Just as importantly, we need to strengthen the connections that make Shelburne a community rather than simply a collection of houses. That means supporting community safety, neighbourhood connections, volunteering, local businesses, recreation, cultural institutions such as our library, and opportunities for residents to participate in civic life.

The central task is to manage change thoughtfully so that Shelburne remains affordable, connected, and a great place to call home.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I offer a combination of proven municipal experience, deep community roots, and a record of delivering results.

The mayor’s role should not be treated as an entry-level position. It requires experience, sound judgment, an understanding of municipal government, and the ability to lead effectively from day one. I have served eight years as mayor, following a term as a councillor, and twice served as warden of Dufferin County. That experience matters.

Municipal government is complex, and effective leadership requires a command of the facts, an understanding of what municipalities can realistically do, and the ability to build consensus among Council, staff, residents, and other levels of government.

Over the past eight years, Shelburne has secured more than $40 million in provincial funding for our wastewater treatment plant expansion, made record investments in infrastructure, paid down long-term debt, increased reserves, improved parks and trails, and expanded commercial and retail opportunities. Those results were achieved through careful planning, strong relationships, and persistent advocacy.

I also know this community well. I grew up here, built my legal practice here, and have spent much of my life serving Shelburne and Dufferin County.

I bring experience, steady temperament, and a clear plan for the next four years. I can continue the work on day one without losing momentum — and keep moving Shelburne forward together.



         

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