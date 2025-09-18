Current & Past Articles » General News

Indigenous reconciliation eventcoming to Grace Tipling Hall

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

Dufferin County, in collaboration with the Equity Events Working Group, will be hosting a free event called Community Conversations: Can Canada Move Towards Reconciliation on Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

Community Conversations: Can Canada Move Towards Reconciliation will feature speaker Tanya Talaga, an award-winning Anishinaabe journalist and author, who will walk through Canadian history through an Indigenous lens. She will explain how we arrived here and what we can do to achieve a more equitable future for all. 

Talaga is of Anishinaabe and Polish descent, and is a proud member of Fort William First Nation in the Robinson-Superior Treaty territory. Through her bestselling books, acclaimed documentaries and podcasts, regular columns with the Globe and Mail, and keynote speaking engagements, Talaga aims to amplify Indigenous voices and stories across Canada and the world.

“Dufferin County is proud to present the Community Conversations: Can Canada Move Towards Reconciliation event in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Janet Horner, Warden of Dufferin County. “Reconciliation is a principle, and to move towards it, we must all focus on learning, unlearning, reflection and action. We encourage residents to join us to learn more about Canadian history through an indigenous lens, so that we can continue to work towards achieving a more equitable future, together.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30) honours the indigenous children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. 

Orange Shirt Day, also recognized on Sept. 30, is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family, and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters.” The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom, and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations.

Those interested in attending the Community Conversations: Can Canada Move Towards Reconciliation event can register by visiting eventbrite.ca/e/national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation-tickets-1640407506009

