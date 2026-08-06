Innisfil Community Foundation provides $10,000 for hospital defibrillators

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Innisfil Community Foundation has provided a $10,000 grant to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) to support the replacement of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at the hospital.

The funding will help replace aging defibrillators used throughout the hospital, including in the Emergency Department, Surgical Services, crash carts and during patient transfers to larger centres for specialized care.

AEDs are devices that analyze a patient’s heart rhythm and can deliver an electrical shock when needed during sudden cardiac arrest.

“Support from community partners like the Innisfil Community Foundation ensures our healthcare teams have access to the equipment they need to respond quickly in life-threatening emergencies,” said Dr. Ted Vandevis, president and CEO of SMHF.

The Innisfil Community Foundation provides funding to organizations and initiatives that support local communities. Its grant to SMHF is aimed at supporting equipment needs at the hospital.

“Supporting healthcare in our communities continues to be a priority for the Innisfil Community Foundation,” said Sandra Rizzardo, board chair of the Innisfil Community Foundation. “We are pleased to continue supporting the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation and the important care being provided for our community residents close to home.”

Through The Morningview Foundation’s Every Dollar Counts $4-million matching gift initiative, the donation will be matched dollar for dollar, increasing the total contribution to $20,000 for Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s equipment needs and redevelopment.

“The need for reliable, modern medical equipment continues to grow as our community grows,” said Fayaaz Kala, board chair of SMHF. “We are incredibly grateful to the Innisfil Community Foundation for recognizing this need and helping ensure the clinical teams have the tools they need when every second counts.”

SMHF raises funds to support equipment, programs and redevelopment initiatives at the hospital.

For more information, visit stevensonfoundation.ca.

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