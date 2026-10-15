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Large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Dufferin OPP drug bust: Eight charged

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP and its Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have charged eight individuals and seized illicit drugs following a drug trafficking investigation in Dufferin County. 

Police seized roughly $64,500, over 2.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 624 grams of suspected fentanyl, 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 39 grams of an unknown white powder, 51 hydromorphone tablets, 13 oxycodone tablets and three opioid pills. Police also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, such as scales, packaging material, a hydraulic cocaine press and vacuum sealers.

A Denali .380 calibre handgun and ammunition of various calibres were seized, along with multiple luxury bags, watches, and pieces of jewelry believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

Dufferin CSCU conducted an extensive investigation beginning in April of 2026 into the trafficking of controlled substances within Dufferin County. 

As a result of the investigation, six locations in East Garafraxa, Amaranth, Orangeville, Etobicoke and Innisfil were identified as being involved in the trafficking of suspected cocaine and fentanyl. 

On Sept. 11, members of the Dufferin CSCU, assisted by the Caledon, Muskoka, Collingwood and Nottawasaga CSCUs, executed three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants at the identified locations. 

On Sept. 29, members of the Dufferin CSCU, assisted by the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), arrested a male at a residence in Etobicoke. 

Officers subsequently executed three more Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants at locations in Etobicoke and Innisfil. During the execution of those warrants, two other individuals were also arrested. 

As a result of this lengthy investigation:

Krista Johnston, 46, from East Garafraxa, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)

Meghan Macdonald, 48, of Amaranth, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl).

Wynter Anderson, 43, of Brampton, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl) and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Tom Winstanley, 40, of Orangeville, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid Other Than Heroin).

Steven Gallagher, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Ryan Oneil Douglas, 39, of Innisfil, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in cocaine

• Trafficking in fentanyl

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine (three counts)

• P ossession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl (two counts)

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine 

• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

• Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

• Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

• Fail to comply with a release order (twelve counts)

• Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited (four counts)

Shante Miller, 34, of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

• Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

• Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

The last individual’s identity cannot be released as it is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. The publication ban was issued to protect the person covered by the order and remains in effect. 

The individual has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at: cstip.ca



         

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