Current & Past Articles » General News

Library recognizes decades of service from retiring employee

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library team is bidding farewell to one of our cherished colleagues, Beverly Ford-Arnold. Beverly has made the bittersweet decision to retire after 36 years with the Shelburne Public Library. Thirty-six years is not only an incredible accomplishment but a testament to Beverly’s love for the local library and the community as a whole.

Since first being appointed to the board in 1990, Beverly has left her mark on the library through her heartfelt dedication to its mission and ongoing efforts to foster its development as a community hub. 

As one of her early career highlights, Beverly played a pivotal role in the 2004 expansion of the library. 

From supporting fundraising initiatives, such as the team’s Toll Booth initiative that raised $6,000 in one day, to sitting on the building committee, to helping run a satellite library, and eventually opening the new and expanded library, Beverly was involved in every step of the planning that made the library the beautiful building it is today. She ensured the new library maintained the historic Carnegie architecture and…

From supporting fundraising initiatives, such as the team’s Toll Booth initiative that raised $6,000 in one day, to sitting on the building committee, helping run a satellite library and eventually opening the new and expanded library, Beverly was involved at every step of the planning process. She helped ensure the facility maintained its historic Carnegie architecture while creating a modern space to serve the community for generations to come.

With her passionate energy, Beverly would go on to continue supporting major fundraising activities for the library, including the much-loved Holiday Home Tour and the annual Silent Auction.

Inspired by her time on the Shelburne Library Board, Beverly, a former lawyer, pursued her Library Information Technician Diploma with the goal of one day working in the library. After 25 years on the Board, Beverly resigned in 2014 and joined the library team as secretary to the Board in 2015.   

When asked to share a few words, Beverly said, “I think libraries are such an essential part of every society, and I firmly believe that without them, society as a whole would suffer. With online misinformation so readily available, there has to be a safe place where the ability to find facts and the truth should be accessible.”

The Shelburne Public Library team is immensely proud of all Beverly has accomplished and grateful for all she has taught us along the way –– about the library and life in general.

This weekly article is submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Our shelves are depleted’: Shelburne Food Bank feels summer strain as demand continues to rise

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank is facing one of its most difficult periods of the year, as demand ...

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support