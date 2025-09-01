Mansfield Cubs U14 Rep A/AA team remains undefeated early in the season

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Cubs U14 Rep A/AA team are looking good in the early season, going undefeated in their first four games.

The Cubs were up against the Orangeville Bengals on their home diamond in Mansfield on Monday, June 8.

It was a fairly even game in the first few innings, with the game tied at three in the third inning.

The Cubs got the bats moving in the middle innings, started bringing in the runs and had success stealing bases.

They kept up the pressure for the rest of the game.

The Cubs left the field with a 13-4 win, their fourth consecutive win of the season.

“We hit well off the second pitcher,” said Cubs second baseman Bennett Tupling. “When they brought in the second pitcher, he threw a lot harder but we hit a lot better. On defence, we got the ball in front of us and threw the ball well.”

Teammate Finn Armatage thought the team played a good game.

“On offence we hit well. Overall it was a pretty solid game,” Finn said. “We fielded well, and our pitcher was really good today.”

Coach Chester Tupling has been with the team for several years and thinks they have gelled into a solid unit.

“We’ve had a great start to the season. The boys are working hard and practising hard,” Chester said. “We haven’t had a lot of games yet, just because of the weather. They have done better in every game. They are a good, hard-working team. The majority of these kids we’ve had since U9. We added a couple of new players this year, but the heart of this team has been together since 2020. They’ve been to the OBA’s the last three years in a row and won the YSBA’s the last three years in a row.

The Mansfield Cubs 14U A/AA will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on June 15, when they will host the Muskoka Hornets.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

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