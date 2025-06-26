Current & Past Articles » Sports

Mansfield Cubs U15 AA delivers walk-off win over Barrie Baycats

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Cubs U15 AA team delivered a huge seventh inning for the win in their game against the Barrie Baycats on the diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, June 17.

Barrie opened the scoring with a single run in the first inning.

Blake Pyle took the mound for the Cubs to start the game.

Mansfield took an early lead in the second inning when Landyn Roncone hit to left field to bring in two runs.

The Cubs were leading 4-1 in the third inning when Hudson Milliard singled and then made it to third base. Two runs were scored when Peyton Matchem had a hit to deep field. Two more Cubs runs were scored when a player came in on a walk followed by another run when the umpires called a balk on the Barrie pitcher and advanced a runner.

There was no scoring in the fourth inning.

The Baycats scored a single run in the fifth inning to make it a 6-2 game.

In their final at-bat, the Cubs scored three runs on two hits to deep field.

Mason Fogal brought in another run on a hit that made it to the centre field fence.

The game ended in a walk-off when Matchem hit a three-run home run over the left field fence that evoked the 10-run mercy rule and the game was called.

The Cubs came out on top with a 15-5 win.

“I think it was an all-around good game,” Matchem said after the Cubs’ won. “We didn’t have a lot of errors. We had good hitting tonight.”

The Cubs U15 AA team will have three road games before returning to their home diamond in Mansfield on July 15.

