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Mavericks defeat Phoenix as Shelburne cricket season gets underway

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Cricket season is underway, and the Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club teams are now playing regular games on the pitch at KTH Park.

The Shelburne Mavericks were up against the Shelburne Phoenix on Sunday, June 7.

The Mavericks made light work of chasing a very low score of 89 set by the Phoenix.

Phoenix made 89 all out in 14.4 with only two batsmen reaching double figures.

Phoenix batsmen found themselves in all sorts of trouble early on and were 38 for the loss of six wickets after the 9th over before fighting a knock of 44 off 34 balls, comprised of six 4s and two 6s from the hard-hitting Mohnish Pathan, who brought some respectability to the total.

Paldeep Singh chipped in with 11 of 14 balls with two 4s and was the only other Phoenix batsman to get to double figures.

Extras were 19, with 15 of those being wides.

For the Mavericks, Keyur Patel had 3 for 12 from his two overs, and Harmandeep Panaich had 3 for 12 of 2.4 overs, who were the pick of the bowlers and received great support from their captain Hardik Modi, who picked up 2 for 9 off his 4 overs.

Mavericks made it look easy after an initial scare, losing their two openers cheaply, but Jaipal Randhawa, with 26 of 36 balls containing three 4’s and Dipkumar Prajapati, with a hard-hitting 38 off of only 18 balls, made sure there were no more hiccups.

Extras were 13, all of which were wides.

Bowling for the Phoenix, Himanshu Thakur was the lone wicket taker with 2-21 off of his four overs.

Dipkumar went in to bat, and his entertaining knock may have earned him the Man of the Match, though Keyur Patel and Harmandeep Panaich would also be in contention for their excellent bowling efforts.



         

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