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Mayor Wade Mills to seek re-election in October municipal election

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

As the 2026 fall election draws closer and nominations start to come in, local leaders across the region are throwing their hats into the race to present their vision for their communities. New challengers are stepping in, while sitting leaders are preparing to campaign for reelection.

One of those leaders is Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills.

Mills announced on June 2 that in the 2026 municipal election, he will be seeking reelection as mayor. Mills said he remains optimistic about the town’s trajectory and wants to continue building on that momentum. 

“We’ve built tremendous momentum as a community, but there is still more work to do,” he said. “Major projects are underway, important opportunities are emerging, and I believe our best days are still ahead of us.”

Mills points to the last eight years of his leadership, where he has focused on expanding recreational amenities, such as parks, and on retail expansions across town. 

The town has seen significant expansion over those years, necessitating upgrades to utilities and infrastructure. This was seen through the millions of dollars the town has received from the province for upgrades to facilities like Shelburne’s water treatment plant.

Mills credits more than just the town office for the developments, and said that he’s proud that the community has remained committed to mutual support throughout his previous terms.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past eight years. These successes belong to our entire community – residents, businesses, staff, council members, volunteers, and community organizations who care deeply about Shelburne and its future.” 

Mills said that his campaign plans to focus on continuing the work from his previous terms, such as infrastructure, economic development, further expanding amenities, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and strengthening community connections.

Community connections and open dialogue are key components of leadership, according to Mills. 

As his campaign gets underway, he has recommitted himself to promoting community unity and cooperation.

“A mayor must be able to listen carefully, build consensus, and bring people together in pursuit of a shared vision,” he said. “Over the past eight years, I’ve worked hard to provide that kind of leadership, and I would be honoured to continue serving the community in that role.”

The municipal elections are set for Oct. 26, 2026, across Ontario’s 444 municipalities.

More info can be found online at: shelburne.ca/town-hall/2026-municipal-election/.



         

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