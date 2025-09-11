Current & Past Articles » General News

New exhibit opens at art gallery, featuring over 30 pieces from local artist

September 11, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

What is art?

Shelburne-based artist Megan Mar brings this question to the forefront with her debut solo exhibition, “Threads and Strokes: A Tapestry of Expression” at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. The exhibit launched on Sept. 8 and will remain on display until Sept. 26.

“It’s so exciting and nerve wracking. I’ve dabbled and been a part of collaborative exhibitions, but this is my first solo exhibition,” Mare told the Free Press.

The collection of works in the exhibit features plaster and pigment paintings, bleachdyed textiles, and layered mixed media that explore the intersection of colour, texture, and form. Through her collection of works, Mare aims to invite audiences into a conversation on where traditional craft techniques are reimagined through a contemporary lens.

“I really wanted this exhibit to question what is art. Does it only have to [be] fine art on a canvas or wall, to be considered art? In a contemporary way, I want the viewers to appreciate that any stroke, any colour, any type of texture can be considered art, it’s how you bring it together and the passion behind it that should be inspiring,” said Mare.

The exhibit consists of more than 30 pieces of work from Mare’s collection, which were created between 2024 and 2025. Many of the pieces in the exhibit blend different mediums, from acrylic on canvas and wood to yarn and plaster.

“It really is a reflection of me as a person. I’m multi-faceted and I want [the exhibit] to represent the type of individual I am,” said Mare.

“What I also want my viewers to take away from this exhibit and all the various types of mediums in the pieces, is to explore. Everyday items you might  nd at home can really create something special.”

Mare studied at the Ontario College of Art & Design University (OCAD) from 2009 to 2014, where she received a Fine Arts degree and a minor in English. In 2022, Mare joined Streams Community Hub as a program coordinator. Her work has previously been featured in group exhibitions such as the Streams Town Hall Art Gallery Takeover and the Holiday Art Show and Sale.

“We’re extremely proud of her. She’s so multi talented and for her to be able to have an opportunity to express all the different aspects of her creative style is so amazing,” said Andrew James, co-founder of Streams Community Hub. “I love how she continues to evolve and [I’m] grateful she has this showing so that everybody can see how amazing she is, because we know how amazing she is.”

During a reception for the exhibit’s opening on Sept. 7, Mare conducted a demonstration of how she creates some of her artwork.

Mare will be hosting workshops at Streams Community Hub in September, October, and November, where she will teach participants how to crochet their own blanket and how to use plaster to create abstract art pieces.

Mare’s exhibit, “Threads and Strokes: A Tapestry of Expression,” will be on display at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery until Sept. 26.

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery, located at 203 Main Street East, is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



         

