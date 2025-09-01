New Lowell Knights remain undefeated after seven games in the North Dufferin Baseball League

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights have moved to the top of the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) standings after going undefeated in their first seven games of the season.

The record also includes one game that ended in a tie.

New Lowell is the defending NDBL Strother Cup champions, having claimed the title in 2025.

The Knights also won the championship in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

In second place, the Barrie Angels have also played seven games with one loss.

The Angels have had an outstanding year on offence. Over those seven games, they averaged 11 runs per game while allowing just over five runs against.

Barrie is just one point behind the Knights in the Senior Division standings.

In the number three spot, the Owen Sound Baysox have a 5-3 record. The Baysox have also had a good year on offence. The squad has averaged just over seven runs per game in this season’s competition.

In fourth place, the Ivy Rangers have had a good start, winning four out of five times on the diamond this season.

The Midland Mariners are in fifth place in the Senior Division.

The Mariners are batting .500 this year and currently have a 3-3 record.

The Senior Division has 12 teams competing this year.

Junior Division

The Junior Division of the NDBL is also seeing a lot of good action this season.

The defending champion Creemore Padres are in first place. Creemore also claimed the title in 2022 and 2024.

Creemore has a 5-1 record and 10 points after six games.

Close behind in second place, the Barrie Baycats have been on the field six times this year. They have four wins, one loss, and one tie behind them – good for nine points.

The Innisfil Cardinals are in third place in the division with a 3-0 record.

The Cardinals reached the final series last year but lost to the Padres.

In the number four spot, the Caledon Nationals have played five games so far this season.

They currently have a 3-2 record, placing them in the middle of the standings.

The Orillia Royals are in fifth place and battling to get on the plus side. The squad has a 3-2-1 record so far for this season.

The standings are rounded out by the Innisfil Cardinals, Aurora Kings Jays, and the Owen Sound Baysox, who are looking for their first win this season.

Junior Division action has eight teams in the lineup this season.

The regular season runs through July 7, before teams head into the playoffs.

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