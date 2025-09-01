New Lowell remains undefeated in North Dufferin Baseball League’s senior division

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights continue to lead the senior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League after winning 5-4 over the Midland Mariners in their latest outing on June 11.

The Knights are undefeated after nine games, winning eight and tying one.

As the defending Strother Cup champions, the Knights are hoping to repeat that championship win this season.

In second place in the Senior Division, the Owen Sound Baysox have played 10 games and come out on top in seven of those games.

The Baysox have averaged nine runs per game this season.

Close behind in the standings, the Barrie Angels have also won seven games so far this season. They have taken four losses. The Angels have averaged 8.6 runs per game this year.

The Orillia Majors are in the number four spot in the division. After nine games this season, the Majors have a 6-2-1 record.

In fifth place, the Ivy Rangers are on the plus side with a 6-2 record. They are averaging just under eight runs per game.

In the middle of the pack, the Bolton Brewers have a 4-4-1 record and are in the number six spot.

The rest of the field in order are the Midland Mariners, Caledon Cardinals, Lisle Astros, Creemore Padres, Clarksburg Blues, and the Mansfield Cubs.

The Senior Division 22 game regular season runs through to the end of July before going into the playoffs.

Junior Division

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, the Barrie Baycats have emerged as the frontrunner – but not by much.

The Baycats have a 6-1-2 record after nine games.

This places them one point ahead of the second-place Orillia Royals, who have a 6-3-1 record after ten games.

In third place, the Caledon Nationals have a 4-3-2 record and ten points.

The defending champion Creemore Braves are right in the middle with a 5-5 record so far this season.

The rest of the lineup, in order, are the Innisfil Cardinals, Aurora King Jays, and the Owen Sound Baysox, who are still looking for their first win this season.

The Junior Division has a 16-game regular season schedule that wraps up in the first week of July before heading into the playoffs.

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