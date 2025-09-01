New Lowell remains undefeated, leading the NDBL senior division

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The defending Strother Cup champion New Lowell Knights are having a stellar season, so far undefeated and leading the North Dufferin Baseball League senior division standings.

The last time they were on the diamond, they picked up an 8-1 win over the Creemore Padres on June 2.

After eight times on the diamond this season, the Knights have won seven games and tied one.

They are the only undefeated team in the league this season. Surprisingly, most of the wins have been close games decided by one or two runs.

The Knights are having a strong season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some good competition with a few teams trying to chase them down.

In second place in the senior division, the Barrie Angels are having a good season with six wins and three losses after nine times on the diamond.

The Angels are leading the ‘runs for’ column this year, having scored 87 runs over those nine games.

The Ivy Rangers are in third place in the standings. The Rangers have only played six times, but they have won five out of those six games.

They lost their second game of the season to the Barrie Angels by a single run back on May 8.

In fourth place in the division, the Owen Sound Baysox have a 5-3 record.

They are followed by the Orillia Majors, Bolton Brewers, and the Caledon Cardinals.

The senior division has a 22-game regular season schedule before heading into the playoffs.

Junior Division

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, the Barrie Baycats have emerged as the frontrunner, but have a few teams right behind them for some good competition in the division this season.

The Baycats have a 5-1-1 record so far this year. They have averaged almost ten runs per game this season.

The Creemore Padres are close behind in second place in the division with a 5-3 record, and have averaged over six runs per game this season.

In the number three spot, the Innisfil Cardinals are having a good season, but had a couple of early games postponed due to inclement weather.

In the middle of the pack, the Orillia Royals had a 3-3-1 record.

They are followed by the Caledon Nationals, Innisfil Cardinals, and the Aurora King Jays.

In the basement, the Owen Sound Baysox are still looking for their first win this season.

The junior division has a 16-game regular season schedule before heading into the playoffs.

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