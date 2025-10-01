North Dufferin Baseball League’s all-star games happening this weekend

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It will be a chance to see some of the best baseball players in the region when the Mansfield Cubs host the North Dufferin Baseball League All-Star Game on the diamond in Mansfield this weekend.

The annual event features a senior game with players from all the league’s senior teams, followed by a junior contest with two full rosters.

The All-Star Game has been part of the NDBL tradition since its introduction in 1963.

For the senior division, there will be a nine-inning game between the North Dufferin All-Stars and the current defending senior champions – the New Lowell Knights.

Last season, the New Lowell Knights won the Strother Cup and will be the team to beat in this year’s All-Star event.

This format was last used in 1986.

It will be a fun game to watch to see if the All-Star team can gel as a unit for a single game and give the Knights a real challenge.

Select players from the other 11 senior teams will be on the All-Star team roster for the game.

Scott Anderson from the Lisle Astros will be doing coaching duties for the senior All-Star team.

For the junior division, there will be a seven-inning game. The junior clubs have been divided into two teams, with players from each team on both, so this game will pit regular-season teammates against each other.

The junior game is a lot of fun because of the mix of players; you never know what could happen.

There is free admission to watch the games, and it will be an enjoyable day for baseball fans to watch some exciting games and socialize at the park.

There will be a barbecue, snacks, and cold drinks available.

The North Dufferin Baseball League All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, July 5, at Mansfield Community Park.

The senior game will get underway at 1 p.m., followed by the junior game at 4 p.m.

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