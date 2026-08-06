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Orangeville resident charged in connection to Canadian Tire break and enter

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

A 42-year-old Orangeville man has been charged following a break and enter investigation at the local Canadian Tire.

Dufferin County OPP responded on July 18 at about 9:49 a.m. to a report of a break and enter at Canadian Tire on First Street in Orangeville. Police said multiple storage containers at the rear of the property had been broken into overnight.

Investigators identified a suspect and vehicle captured on surveillance footage at the time of the incident.

On July 28, officers located the suspect vehicle, a GMC Yukon, and arrested the driver. Police said the individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance during the arrest.

Members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit and frontline officers executed search warrants at a residence in Orangeville and a second address in East Garafraxa.

Police said approximately $9,000 worth of stolen property was recovered, including children’s play structures, bike racks, trampolines, temporary garages and sheds. The recovered property was returned to its owner.

Jason Dougan, 42, of Orangeville, has been charged with break and enter a place – commit indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – in Canada, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – outside Canada, and possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.

Police said approximately 9.5 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information, dash camera footage or security video related to the investigation to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.



         

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