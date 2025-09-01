Current & Past Articles » General News

Police recover thousands in stolen property after executing search warrant in Melancthon

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested seven individuals following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Melancthon as part of an ongoing property crime investigation.

During the spring of 2026, police received numerous reports of thefts from rural properties throughout northern Dufferin County and southern Grey County. The incidents involved a variety of high-value property, including machinery, equipment trailers, farm implements, power tools, and other items.

On May 30, as search warrant was executed a result of the investigation by the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from Dufferin B Platoon and C Platoon.

The search warrant was for a residence on the 6th Line NE in Melancthon.

Officers recovered a significant quantity of property believed to be connected to the reported thefts. Seven individuals were located at the residence and taken into custody. Investigators also discovered that some of the suspected stolen property was in the process of being dismantled and prepared for scrap metal.

Police have charged seven people following an investigation into allegedly stolen property.

Charged are:

• Eloise McGonigal, 67, of Melancthon

• Wayne Mills, 56, of Cambridge

• Joanne Mulvihill, 49, of Durham

• Richard Nethercott, 61, of New Hamburg

• Tara Tait, 52, of Dundalk

• Gordon Winslow, 34, of Maxwell

• Giuseppe Biase, 61, of Melancthon

Each is charged with:

• five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in Canada

• mischief interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property over $5,000

Police seized the following items:

• a galvanized vehicle hauler/trailer valued at about $10,000

• a zero-turn lawn mower valued at about $7,500

• two custom farm trailers valued at about $7,500 each

• a large quantity of Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools valued at about $5,000

Gordon Winslow was held for a bail hearing, while the remaining individuals were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe additional individuals may be involved. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP and reference incident number RM26146264.

The Dufferin OPP encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information, dash camera footage, or security video that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

From retirement ceremony to wedding vows: Legion hosts dual celebration

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support