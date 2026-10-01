Pratheeb Uthayakumar outlines priorities in mayoral bid

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Free Press has given all Shelburne council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Pratheeb Uthayakumar, who is seeking election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I decided to run for mayor because I believe Shelburne is at an important point in its growth, and the decisions we make now will shape our community for years to come. As a resident, parent, local business owner and lawyer, I see both the opportunities in our town and the pressures residents are experiencing.

I am not running simply to maintain the status quo. I am running because I believe municipal leadership should be proactive, accountable and focused on practical solutions. Residents deserve to feel heard, understand how decisions are being made and have confidence that their tax dollars are being managed responsibly.

My involvement with the Shelburne Rotary Club has also reinforced how much can be accomplished when people come together with a genuine commitment to service. I want to bring that same collaborative approach to municipal leadership and help build a Shelburne that remains affordable, safe, welcoming and prepared for the future.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

One of Shelburne’s greatest challenges is managing growth responsibly while protecting affordability and quality of life for existing residents. Growth brings opportunities, but it also increases pressure on roads, infrastructure, recreation, municipal services, public safety and access to health-related services.

We need stronger long-term planning so that infrastructure and services keep pace with development rather than reacting after problems arise. Affordability must also remain central to municipal decision-making.

Residents are already facing increasing household costs, and council has a responsibility to scrutinize spending, pursue outside funding opportunities and ensure taxpayers receive value for every municipal dollar.

I also believe residents want better communication and greater transparency from their municipality. People should understand what is being considered, why decisions are being made and how those decisions affect them.

Shelburne has tremendous potential. The challenge is ensuring that as we grow, we remain a community where families, seniors, businesses and future generations can thrive.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I would bring a combination of professional experience, business experience, community involvement and practical problem-solving to the role of mayor. As the Principal Lawyer of PK Law & Associates Professional Corporation, my work requires me to listen carefully, understand complex issues, consider competing perspectives, negotiate effectively and find workable solutions. Those are skills that translate directly into municipal leadership.

As a local business owner, I also understand the importance of fiscal responsibility, accountability and making decisions with both immediate needs and long-term consequences in mind. As a member of the Shelburne Rotary Club, I value community service, collaboration and giving back to the town we call home.

Most importantly, I am prepared to listen. A mayor should not assume they have every answer. Strong leadership means bringing people together, asking difficult questions, being transparent about decisions and remaining focused on results.

I am offering residents an accountable, solutions-focused approach to leadership and a commitment to moving Shelburne forward — because I believe nothing is impossible.

Readers Comments (0)