Current & Past Articles » General News

Rotary Club prepares for return of Pumpkinfest to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents looking for something to do this Thanksgiving long weekend have the chance to come together with family and friends as the Rotary Club of Shelburne’s Pumpkinfest returns to the community.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne will be hosting its annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday (Oct. 11) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Natasha Paterson Memorial Park.

“It’s amazing that we’ve seen the community be so receptive to the event each year,” said Michelle Chidwick, event coordinator for Pumpkinfest. “I think that everyone appreciates something to do on the Thanksgiving long weekend, to get out for a couple hours and be together.”

First held in 2023, Pumpkinfest is a fall-themed event hosted by the Rotary Club of Shelburne that looks to raise funds for community initiatives while bringing friends and families together for fall festivities. 

The event features a number of activities for residents of all ages, such as a trackless train ride, face painting, inflatables, and various pumpkin-themed games. For entertainment, the Shelburne Rotary Club has planned a magic show, a Zumba demo class, a performance by Turn It Out Dance Studio, and a visit from Disney princess – Elsa.

Pumpkinfest will also include a vendor market with around 40 booths featuring local businesses, organizations, and service groups.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne will also be collecting food donations for the Shelburne Food Bank for anyone who missed the collection for the annual Food Drive.

“We really want to get the community together and have an event that’s open to all ages,” said Chidwick. “It’s at Natasha Paterson Memorial Park, so people can walk over or drive as well. It’s a free event, so very accessible to the public. It also allows us the opportunity to raise some funds to put back into the community.”

Last year, the event saw over 750 people pass through and raised roughly $3,000 for initiatives supported by the local Rotary club.

Every family that visits Pumpkinfest will receive a free pumpkin, while supplies last.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Rotary Club of Shelburne or in learning more about the projects the group organizes is encouraged to email ShelburneRotary@gmail.com or visit www.ShelburneRotaryClub.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support