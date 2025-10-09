Rotary Club prepares for return of Pumpkinfest to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents looking for something to do this Thanksgiving long weekend have the chance to come together with family and friends as the Rotary Club of Shelburne’s Pumpkinfest returns to the community.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne will be hosting its annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday (Oct. 11) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Natasha Paterson Memorial Park.

“It’s amazing that we’ve seen the community be so receptive to the event each year,” said Michelle Chidwick, event coordinator for Pumpkinfest. “I think that everyone appreciates something to do on the Thanksgiving long weekend, to get out for a couple hours and be together.”

First held in 2023, Pumpkinfest is a fall-themed event hosted by the Rotary Club of Shelburne that looks to raise funds for community initiatives while bringing friends and families together for fall festivities.

The event features a number of activities for residents of all ages, such as a trackless train ride, face painting, inflatables, and various pumpkin-themed games. For entertainment, the Shelburne Rotary Club has planned a magic show, a Zumba demo class, a performance by Turn It Out Dance Studio, and a visit from Disney princess – Elsa.

Pumpkinfest will also include a vendor market with around 40 booths featuring local businesses, organizations, and service groups.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne will also be collecting food donations for the Shelburne Food Bank for anyone who missed the collection for the annual Food Drive.

“We really want to get the community together and have an event that’s open to all ages,” said Chidwick. “It’s at Natasha Paterson Memorial Park, so people can walk over or drive as well. It’s a free event, so very accessible to the public. It also allows us the opportunity to raise some funds to put back into the community.”

Last year, the event saw over 750 people pass through and raised roughly $3,000 for initiatives supported by the local Rotary club.

Every family that visits Pumpkinfest will receive a free pumpkin, while supplies last.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Rotary Club of Shelburne or in learning more about the projects the group organizes is encouraged to email ShelburneRotary@gmail.com or visit www.ShelburneRotaryClub.com.

Readers Comments (0)