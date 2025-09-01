School bus driver charged with travelling 100km/h in posted 50 km/h zone

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a school bus driver from Beeton with stunt driving after she was observed travelling 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

On May 26, just before 4 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of County Road 17 and Prince of Wales Road in Mulmur when they observed a school bus travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver regarding the excessive speed, particularly given that children were on board the bus at the time of the offence.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old female from Beeton has been charged with:

• Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

• Driver fail to surrender licence

This incident is particularly concerning given the location. Just over five weeks ago, the same intersection was the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision. Incidents such as this highlight the importance of safe and responsible driving, especially when transporting children.

The Dufferin OPP remains committed to road safety and will continue proactive enforcement efforts throughout the county to ensure motorists are operating safely and within the posted speed limits.

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