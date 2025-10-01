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Senior Mansfield Cubs defeat Clarksburg Blues in North Dufferin Baseball League

July 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a good night for the Mansfield Senior Cubs when they hosted the Clarksburg Blues on the diamond at Mansfield Community Park on Wednesday, July 8.

The Cubs played an outstanding game on both offence and defence.

Cody Bryan started on the mound for the Cubs.

Mansfield got the bats moving early in this game, including a home run from Dylan Gervais in the first inning.

The Cubs were leading 4-0 at the end of their first at-bat.

Mansfield was leading 5-0 when Justin Fenn hit a ball high over the infield that was missed and allowed a runner to score.

The Cubs’ defence allowed no men on base in the top of the second inning.

The second Cubs home run of the game came in the second inning when Jackson Burek knocked the ball over the left field fence.

A play at first base ended the inning.

Clarksburg got on the scoreboard in the third inning when a sacrifice bunt advanced two players on base. They scored on the next hit. Another hit brought in a second Blues run.

The side ended on a double play.

The Cubs brought in another run in the fourth inning when Dylan Gervais hit a double and then rounded the bases to score on the next hit.

Jackson Burek hit to drive in a run and make it an 8-2 game. That was followed by another hit from Zac Piechocinski that allowed a runner to score.

The bases were loaded when Cam Green singled.

Cody Bryan hit to bring in another Cubs run and make it a 10-2 game.

At the end of the night, the Cubs left the diamond with an 11-2 win.

The New Lowell Knights continue to lead the senior division of the NDBL with a 13-1-1 record.

They are followed by the Owen Sound Baysox, Ivy Rangers, Orillia Majors, and the Bolton Brewers.

The Cubs will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 19, when they will host the Barrie Angels for an afternoon contest.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.



         

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