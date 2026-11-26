Seniors at Dufferin Oaks to exprience Christmas cheer through annual gift giving program

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

For seniors living at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, Christmas morning is about more than opening presents. It is an opportunity to celebrate together, share in the holiday spirit and be reminded that their community is thinking of them.

The home’s annual Be a Santa to a Senior program aims to ensure all 160 residents receive a special, personalized Christmas gift on Dec. 25.

Launched in 2019 by program and support services manager Angie Matthews, the initiative was created to recognize that seniors in long-term care can sometimes spend Christmas without visits from immediate family.

“We started this program in 2019, wanting to make Christmas very special here for the residents,” she said. “I found that there’s a lot of competing priorities for people around Christmas, and I just felt like, lots of people give to children, and those organizations are important too. But there are some residents here who sometimes are just here on Christmas Day, and they don’t have a family member coming for various reasons, so I just wanted to make it a special day on Christmas morning for them.”

Each gift is selected individually by the home’s recreation staff, who take residents’ personal interests and preferences into consideration. Whether someone enjoys crossword puzzles, follows the Toronto Blue Jays or has a favourite colour, the goal is to provide something they will genuinely appreciate rather than a generic holiday gift.

The program has also developed into a Christmas morning tradition at Dufferin Oaks. Residents gather after breakfast for a relaxed morning of opening presents, enjoying coffee, tea and treats, and sharing in one another’s excitement. Staff help residents unwrap their gifts and make the occasion feel like a family Christmas celebration.

Matthews said the experience has created a sense of camaraderie among residents, who enjoy seeing what their neighbours receive just as much as opening their own presents. It also gives staff members working through the holidays an opportunity to celebrate alongside the people they care for, who Matthews praises for making the program so successful.

“There’s just so much camaraderie on Christmas morning,” she said. “Not only are the seniors happy to see what they’ve got, but they’re really happy to see what their neighbours got. There’s so much support for one another amongst the residents.”

Matthews added, “I do have to give a big kudos to the staff because I think this is really important to stress that the gifts are lovely, but it is honestly the work of the staff in making it so meaningful every year on Christmas morning and really making it a big celebration for the seniors.”

Community members can contribute by sponsoring a gift for $25, although donations of any amount are welcome. Contributions can be made by credit card through the Dufferin County website by selecting Online Payments on the home page, then Catalogue, followed by Santa to a Senior.

Cheques payable to Dufferin County can also be dropped off in the communications box at the Dufferin Oaks front desk or mailed to Dufferin Oaks, 151 Centre St., Shelburne, ON, L9V 3R7. Donors should include Santa to a Senior in the memo line.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 18.

Now a well-established community tradition, the program continues to bring residents, staff and local supporters together, ensuring everyone at Dufferin Oaks has something special waiting for them on Christmas morning.

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