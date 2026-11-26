Serbia and Hungary

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

by GWYNNE DYER

Early this month the recently fired ex-dictator of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, went to Belgrade to commiserate with the even more recently unseated ex-dictator of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. (They accepted the verdict of free elections, so they are still free to move around.)

Being very modern men, they made a snappy little video to celebrate their reunion, and just at the end of it Vučić ad-libbed a promise: “We’ll come back.” That’s very unlikely in Orbán’s case, but for Vučić it may actually come true.

The defeat of the two men, who are not technically ‘dictators’ because they do submit to the discipline of having to win elections or lose power, was part of a broader trend this year. From Donald Trump’s massive losses in the US mid-term elections to Orbán’s rejection after sixteen years in power in Budapest, populist authoritarian leaders faced humiliation or defeat.

The tide really did seem to be turning. ‘Lula’ da Silva beat apprentice autocrat Flávio Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election. National Rally leader Marie le Pen in France, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Britain, and hard-right leader André Ventura in Portugal all lost ground. Orbán and Vučić were sent packing.

The thing about tides, of course, is that they come in and go out again with monotonous regularity. Spain’s long-serving left-wing president, Pedro Sánchez, will almost certainly lose the current election and be replaced by a conservative coalition that includes the far-right Vox Party. A turnover of political parties in power is inevitable and indeed desirable.

The nightmare that this year seemed to dispel was the fear that far-right populists may have discovered a set of techniques that will give them permanent power. Exploit the new media, ‘flood the zone’ with lies, bribe the voters with their own money, bread and circuses for all, and the corrupt, cynical people who have won power will stay in power forever.

That was never a very plausible fear, but those populist techniques did enable the autocrats to stay in power for a very long time: Orbán was in office for sixteen years, and Vučić for twelve.

Could the populism start spreading again? Of course, it could. For example, while Hungary seems to have been thoroughly immunised by its experience with Orbán, Serbia is still in play.

It has already backslidden once. After a decade of wars with Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo as (elected) dictator Slobodan Miloševi tried to build a Greater Serbia on the ruins of the former Yugoslav state amidst genocides, sanctions and economic collapse, a non-violent popular uprising drove him from power in 2000.

The Serbian revolution inspired several emulators elsewhere and Miloševi faced charges of genocide and war crimes at an international tribunal in The Hague (he died in 2006). However, there was never a full purge of the state apparatus, and by gradual erosion the Serbian state had fallen back into the hands of ultra-nationalist populists by 2012.

That is the regime that was driven from power last month by student-led non-violent protests, and we should hope that this time the revolutionaries can hang on to their victory. They are certainly aware of the danger, which is why they insist on collective decision-making and shun charismatic ‘leadership’. Yet their own history is against them.

Serbia is the most nationalist country I have ever spent time in. It is belligerent, chip-on-the-shoulder, everybody-hates-us-and-we-don’t-care nationalism, and the great majority of the people you meet are affected by it to one degree or another. Many Serbs are aware that these attitudes play straight into the hands of the populists, but old habits are hard to break.

Almost all Serbians have a soft spot for Russia, because it often came to their rescue in the country’s long struggle to break free from the Ottoman empire. Fewer than half are interested in joining the European Union. Almost nobody accepts that Kosovo, an Albanian-majority fragment of former Yugoslavia, is an independent country and not part of Serbia.

For that matter, almost no one in Serbia admits that their country was responsible for state-sponsored massacres in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo that far exceeded the scale of other ethnic killing in the accursed decade of the 1990s. All this makes it very hard for Serbia to take its rightful place as just another Balkan country with a troubled history.

This does not mean that Serbia is doomed to slide back into tyranny again, or even that it must change its attitudes to fit in with the rest of Europe. Every country carries a lot of history around with it, and many (maybe most) prosper without ever coming to terms with it.

Just don’t take the success or failure of democracy in Serbia as a harbinger for anybody else’s future.

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