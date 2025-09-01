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Shelbure Library encourages residents to use PressReader to access over 7,000 publications

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The FIFA World Cup is here, and the library has you covered. Get the latest soccer news from around the world – every team, every match, every story – right to your device with PressReader. All you need is a library card.

PressReader is a digital newsstand and all-you-can-read platform that provides unlimited access to thousands of newspapers and magazines from over 150 countries in 60+ languages. That is right, you can read about your favourite team, in their language, from their biggest fans, in their home county news, all from the comfort of your home.

With over 7,000 publications, including The Guardian, The Toronto Star, The New York Times, The Economist, Rolling Stone, World Soccer, and accessibility features such as built-in text-to-speech audio and on-demand translation, PressReader has something for everyone.

Visit the Shelburne Public Library to learn more.

Recommended Read

The Shelburne Public Library’s staff pick this week is The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion by Beth Brower, recommended by Brittany.

“I’ve arrived in London without incident. There are few triumphs in my recent life, but I count this as one. My existence of the last three years has been nothing but incident.”

The Year is 1883, and Emma M. Lion has returned to her London neighbourhood of St. Crispian’s. But Emma’s plans for a charmed and studious life are sabotaged by her eccentric Cousin Archibald, her formidable Aunt Eugenia, and the slightly odd denizens of St. Crispian’s.

Emma M. Lion offers up her Unselected Journals, however self-incriminating they may be, which comprise a series of novella-length volumes. Armed with wit and a sideways amusement, Emma documents the curious realities of her life at Lapis Lazuli House.

Why Brittany recommends this series:

During my busy seasons, I need a bit of a “Brain Break,” which means my reading habits turn towards more lighthearted and comical novels. I had heard about the Emma M. Lion series online and thought I would give them a try, as each audiobook was only 4-5 hours long. These books have been quirky, fun, and very reminiscent of the Bridgerton Series. So far, I am on book four of eight! The audiobook version of this series is available for instant download on Hoopla.

This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

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