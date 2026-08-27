Shelburne council proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne council has proclaimed September 2026 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, recognizing children and families affected by childhood cancer and the community organizations supporting them.

The proclamation recognized the broader impact cancer can have on families, emphasizing the need for medical, financial and emotional support.

It noted that families rely on support from relatives, neighbours, teachers and the wider community, while siblings may require additional consideration at home and school.

Mayor Wade Mills read the proclamation during council’s Aug. 24 meeting.

“This month we recognize the dedication and hard work of all the scientists, healthcare professionals, parent organizations and volunteers who are working to overcome childhood cancer and assist these families,” Mills said. “We admire and support the courageous youth and parents who struggle with this disease, and we applaud and commend the dedicated volunteers at Candlelighters Simcoe Parents of Children with Cancer for the work they do for families of children with cancer in our region.”

Mayor Mills noted from the proclamation that approximately 10,000 children are currently living with cancer in Canada, with about 1,500 new cases diagnosed each year. The proclamation states that, because of advances in treatment, 82 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer will survive five years or more.

Despite those advances, childhood cancer remains responsible for more deaths from disease among children from one year through adolescence than any other disease, according to the proclamation.

The proclamation encourages the community to support young cancer patients and their families, while recognizing the courage of children and parents dealing with the disease.

As part of the recognition, Shelburne will hold a public flag-raising ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Jack Downing Park. Mills encouraged residents who are available to attend.

Council formally proclaimed September 2026 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on behalf of the Town of Shelburne.

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