Shelburne Library and Mansfield Outdoor Centre staff to hold pollinator-themed activity

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library will be at the classic car show happening downtown in Shelburne on Saturday, June 13. The staff from the Mansfield Outdoor Centre will join library staff for a special pollinator-themed activity and a fun scavenger hunt. We will also be launching a new pass!

Starting June 16, in addition to borrowing passes to the Museum of Dufferin, the Royal Ontario Museum, Credit Valley Conservation and Ontario Parks, you will be able to borrow a family pass to the Mansfield Outdoor Centre.

A four-season destination nestled in the scenic Mulmur Hills, this expansive property delivers exceptional outdoor experiences, including trails, education programs, camps and services. Drop by their booth at the car show to learn more, and if you don’t already have a library card, be sure to pop in and register for one.

Recommended Read

“The Infinite Sadness of Small Appliances” by Glenn Dixon is this week’s staff pick, recommended by Beverly.

She said, the first review of this book I read described it as the “Animal Farm” of the 21st century. I disagree. I think it is more the “1984” of the 21st century. There are hints of this in the book itself, so you will have to discover that on your own.

The unexpected hero of this book is “Scout,” the sentient Roomba vacuum cleaner in the household of Harold and Edie Winters. Harold collects rare first editions, and Edie’s piano sits in the front room. Scout has a penchant for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which Harold frequently reads to Edie (with Scout listening in) and a deep fascination with Human emotion.

As Big Brother was to 1984, The Grid is to this book. Every home in the City is run by a group of sentient appliances — from Wellington Refrigerator to Clock, Watch, and Auto. They watch over their Humans, ensuring that all their needs are met and their days run smoothly. But everything is overseen by the Grid. Remember the phrase “Big Brother is watching you”?

But when Edie becomes ill and then dies, Scout and her fellow appliances discover they can’t protect their Humans from everything—The Grid seeks to take their valuables and evict Harold from the home, threatening to upend all their lives.

I found this to be an absorbing read, especially with the advent of AI seemingly creeping into almost everything we do. We should be paying more attention to AI, or this book will be a cautionary tale.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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