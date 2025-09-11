Shelburne Library shares weekly news, recommended read

September 11, 2025

We have two more exciting reasons for you to drop by the Shelburne Public Library in September.

Library Card Sign Up & Renewal Month – New patrons can register for a library card with us to be entered into a draw for a Kobo Clara. If you live in Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono, or Mulmur, you’re entitled to membership with us, and it’s a great time to join. For those who already have a membership with us, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! Drop by to renew your membership to be entered into a draw for a gift card.

Biggest Book Sale of the Year – From Sept. 2 to 13, our KTH Room will be transformed into a book lover’s haven! Bring your own bag and fill it with books for $2, or purchase one of our lovingly-made SPL bags for $10 and fill it from the book sale. It’s a great time to add to your personal libraries.

RECOMMENDED READ:

The View from Lake Como by Adriana Trigiani – After a painful divorce and family upheaval in working-class Lake Como, New Jersey, draftswoman Jess Capodimonte Baratta flees to Carrara, Italy, where artistic ambition and new relationships reshape her understanding of love, loyalty, and personal fulfillment.

Why Rose Recommends it: Adriana Trigiani has become an author I can rely on for a gentle read with excellent characters. In The View from Lake Como, we meet Jess, who recently inherited her Uncle’s business (and an investigation from the IRS), prompting her to go to Italy to learn more about the business, cooperating fully with the investigation, while making sure she learns what she needs about the business.

Full of charm and humour, you’re going to fall in love with Jess, her love interest, and her family.

The gorgeous Italian setting only adds to the beauty of this book, and lets me hang on to summer for just a little while longer.

