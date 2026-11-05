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Shelburne Muskies still searching for a win after five games

November 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

The Shelburne Muskies winless skid hit five games as they hosted the Durham Thundercats at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Thundercats hit the back of the net first at the 13:40 mark in period one. Keith Palmer of the Muskies responded to tie the game at 1-1 at 10:41 of the first. The Thundercats scored two more goals before Jack Beck scored his first goal of the season to pull the Muskies within one. Period one ended with Durham holding a 3-2 lead over Shelburne.

“I thought we played pretty well. We defended in our own end pretty well. We had a few defensive zone breakdowns, but we had some offence which is great,” said head coach Ryan Harnett after the first period.

“We will try and make some adjustments during the intermission and come back and hopefully get a few more goals and defend a little bit better.”

In the second stanza, the Thundercats scored two quick goals early to start the period, giving them a 5-2 lead. The Muskies Didier Koenigs scored his first of the campaign on the power play with assists from Keith Palmer and Ryan Chu. The Thundercats regained a three-goal lead on their own power play with 1:45 left in the period.

“There were a lot of penalty minutes, and we had to kill off some penalties. We made some adjustments in our own end. We’re still chasing the puck a little bit, and we have to work on that and get a little bit better,” said Harnett.

More penalty minutes were inflicted on the Muskies in the third period, and despite being able to kill off the penalties and preventing Durham from getting some power-play goals, they couldn’t stop their offensive outburst during 5-on-5 as the Thundercats scored three more in the frame to win the game 9-3. 

After the game, the Muskies hosted a Halloween dance in the upstairs community hall with DJ Kris Dobinson supplying the tunes.

Next game for the Shelburne Muskies is on the road as they face the Minto 81’s at the Palmerston & District Community Centre Complex on Nov. 7th. Start time is 7 p.m.


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