Shelburne Muskies surrender 3-0 lead against the Georgian Bay AppleKings

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Chris Perrotte

The Shelburne Muskies looked to continue the momentum of last weekend’s win as they hosted the Georgian Bay AppleKings on Nov. 21 at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC)

However, despite a three-goal lead heading into the third period, the Muskies lost 5-3.

In the first period, the Muskies edged the AppleKings in shots on goal eight to seven. A pretty evenly matched period until Keith Palmer scored a shorthanded goal at the 13:53 mark, giving Shelburne a 1-0 lead.

With 1:12 remaining in period one, Palmer scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season to give the Muskies a two-goal lead. Jack Beck and Didier Koenigs assisted on the goal and demonstrated great offensive chemistry on the ice.

“Keith is a huge part of this team and is always an offensive threat. The line with Jack Beck, Didier Koenigs, and Palmer have been playing well the last couple of games. They work hard every shift. I hope they get rewarded offensively for their hard work,” said Shelburne Muskies head coach Ryan Harnett.

Despite a 2-0 lead to end the first period, the Muskies’ overall performance could have been better, according to Harnett.

“I think we’re a little sloppy. We need to go in and clean it up. We gave up too many shots in the first period. Malcolm is playing a great game again. So we clean up some things, keep pucks in front of us and get them deep and hopefully get some more chances to score,” said Harnett during the game.

In the second frame, Muskies made it 3-0 with a goal from Carter Leroux at the 9:59 mark. Shots on goal again were pretty evenly matched, with Shelburne slightly outchancing the AppleKings 14 to 13.

However, in the third period, the AppleKings battled back, scoring five unanswered goals, including a power-play goal which proved to be the game-winner as Georgian Bay came from behind to win.

“We were unable to make the adjustments to clean up our D-zone coverage and move the puck up ice,” explained Harnett. “We did not dictate the pace or play of the game, and we let Georgian Bay hang around. We became complacent. We took unnecessary penalties, and they outplayed us in the third to win the game.”

The AppleKings outshot the Muskies 19 to 6 in the third period and overall 39 to 28 in the game. Muskies goaltender Malcolm Young is one of the reasons why Shelburne had a chance to win that game.

“Malcolm gives us a chance to be competitive every night. We’re lucky to have a goalie of his quality in the lineup. We are really happy that he decided to play with us this year,” said Harnett.

The Muskies’ next game is on the road as they visit the number one team in the North Conference, the Durham Thundercats, at the Durham and District Community Centre.

The game gets underway on Friday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 p.m.

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