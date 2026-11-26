Shelburne Public Library encourages participation in annual creative writing challenge

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

November is NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, an annual creative writing challenge intended to inspire people of all ages to put pen to paper (or finger to key) and write. Whether it is poetry, a short story, an essay, or a chapter for that novel you’ve been wanting to write, November is the month to do it.

To help foster a love of the written word and inspire our youngest generation to write, Dufferin County-based writer and award-winning poet, Allison Bothley, has offered her time and talent to lead workshops for youth at the library. Last month she led children ages 7 to 12 in a Spooky Writing workshop, and next Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., she will lead teens in a Zine and Blackout Poetry Workshop.

Zines are self-published, small-circulation booklets or magazines that often focus on niche topics, personal interests, or creative expression. They are typically created by individuals or small groups and can cover a wide range of subjects, from art and poetry to politics and fan fiction.

At the workshop, youth will explore various writing techniques and get inspired through fun, interactive activities. With plenty of examples, guidance, and opportunities to share their work, this workshop is all about self-expression and creativity.

Allison Bothley is a writer based in Orangeville and the creator of Bangs Zine (available at the library). Her work has appeared in The Globe and Mail, Red Rock Review, Pinch, Literary Review of Canada, and elsewhere. She is the winner of the 2026 Lesley Strutt Poetry Contest.

Find her on Instagram @allisonbothleywrites.

Recommended Read of the Week

Shelburne Library staff’s recommended read this week is Allison Bothley’s debut chapbook, Practice for Drowning.

Practice for Drowning is a meditation on endurance: what we stay for, what we accept, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.

Across poems of eros, memory, motherhood, marriage, and myth, a woman moves through the selves she has inhabited and the selves she has had to leave behind.

These poems give language to what women are often taught to minimize: anger, ache, desire, ambivalence, and the complicated act of staying. They move between devotion and reckoning, between what we keep quiet and what refuses to stay quiet anyway.

At its heart, Practice for Drowning is about the practiced art of staying afloat, and what happens when a woman stops treading water long enough to ask what she has been swimming toward all along.

Haunted, intimate, and unflinching, this debut collection is for readers of contemporary feminist and confessional prose poetry.

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