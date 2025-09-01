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Shelburne Public Library invites families to mark Father’s Day on the Bruce Trail

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Celebrate the fathers in your life with a family walk on the beautiful Bruce Trail in Mulmur this Sunday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Call the library or visit our website to register.

Summer reading challenges are open for pre-registration in Beanstack! We have challenges for children, teens and adults, and there are lots of prizes to be won. Download the Beanstack app, search for Shelburne Library, register, select the challenge for your age, and begin recording your summer reads as soon as your challenge opens. Adult summer reading opens on June 22, and the children and teen challenges open on July 3rd.  

Recommended Read of the Week

The Shelburne Public Library’s staff pick, selected by Trudy, is Her Last Breath by Taylor Adams

Taylor Adam’s new stand-alone novel is a heart-pounding thriller that plunges you into the suffocating darkness of a cave where two friends embark on what becomes an ill-fated afternoon. Tess finally decides to join her adventurous friend Allie on a caving expedition and confront her claustrophobia.

This story leads you on so many twists and turns that you wonder what could possibly happen next. Which girl will survive the menacing stranger they meet and tell a suspicious detective what actually happened? Was the act truly random? Is the danger over or still closing in? I’ve read each of Taylor Adams thrillers, and this one doesn’t disappoint. I thought I had everything figured out… till the end.



         

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